CBI searches 25 locations over coins worth ₹11 crore going missing from SBI vaults

The searches were spread across 25 locations.

PTI New Delhi
August 18, 2022 18:33 IST

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 25 locations in connection with a case of coins worth ₹11 crore going missing from the vaults of an SBI branch in Karauli in Rajasthan, officials said Friday.

The central agency had registered the case on April 13 following an order of the Rajasthan High Court, they said.

The searches were spread across 25 locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of around 15 former bank officials and others, they said.

The matter came to light after the State Bank of India (SBI) branch decided to carry out counting of money after a preliminary enquiry indicated discrepancy in its cash reserve in August, 2021.

The counting was outsourced to a private vendor which revealed that over ₹11 crore worth of coins were missing from the branch.

Only 3,000 coin bags carrying about ₹2 crore could be accounted for and were transferred to the RBI's coin holding branch.

