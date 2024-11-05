CBI searches 20 locations across three States in illegal stone mining case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) conducted searches at 20 locations across three States in connection with illegal stone mining in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj. The agency seized over ₹60 lakh in cash, more than one kg gold and 1.2 kg silver, gold ornaments and property sale deed papers, besides 61 live 9 mm cartridges.

The searches were carried out at 13 places in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj, three in Ranchi and one in Gumla; two places in Kolkata, West Bengal; and one in Bihar’s Patna.

The agency had registered the case on November 20, 2023, following a direction of the Jharkhand High Court. Subsequently, the premises of the named accused persons were also raided.

“Investigations revealed that large-scale illegal mining activities in Sahibganj allegedly caused substantial losses to the government, primarily through unpaid royalties and the violation of mining laws...key individuals and entities were allegedly involved in this operation using multiple methods to conceal their activities and divert illicitly obtained resources/money,” said an agency official.

Accordingly, the second round of searches targeted the individuals and firms suspected to be involved in the illegal mining activity and concealment of its proceeds. The probe has indicated that the illicitly mined stones were also being sent overseas.

