CBI reopens preliminary inquiry into corruption case allegedly linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav

December 26, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

A preliminary inquiry is being carried out to check the veracity of the allegation

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with his daughter and donor Rohini Acharya before kidney transplant, at a hospital in Singapore. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reopened a preliminary inquiry into a corruption case allegedly linked to former Union Minister Lalu Prasad and others, according to an agency official.

The official said that the inquiry was earlier closed as no proof was found during the probe, but it had now been reopened as “new facts” related to the matter came to the agency’s notice.

Also Read | CBI raids residences of RJD leaders close to Lalu Prasad’s family

The CBI is examining the allegation of corruption in the allotment of some Railway projects. A major real-estate company and a shell entity, using which a South Delhi property was transferred, are under the scanner.

A preliminary inquiry is being carried out to check the veracity of the allegation. It is closed if the agency does not find any incriminating evidence. However, if the CBI comes across any prima facie proof about the commission of an offence, it registers a regular case for a formal investigation.

Mr. Prasad had recently undergone a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore.

