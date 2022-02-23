CBI registers two cases against NIT Andhra Pradesh Director and others

He has been accused of abusing his official position to recruit ineligible persons for various posts and taking illegal gratification

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two cases against C.S.P. Rao, Director of the National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh and others. He has been accused of abusing his official position to recruit ineligible persons for various posts and taking illegal gratification.

In the first case, the agency has also arraigned the then public relation-cum-liaison officer Ram Prasad, superintendents Annapurna Chekkalapalli and Gopala Krishna Kapaka; junior assistant V.V. Suresh Babu, and assistant professor Veeresh Kumar of the institute.

It is alleged that although the post of public relations officer had not been sanctioned for NIT Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rao allegedly appointed Mr. Prasad on a contractual basis. He worked from December 3, 2018, to November 1, 2019, at a monthly salary of ₹50,000. Based on these findings, Mr. Rao has been accused of causing loss to the exchequer.

As provided in the Recruitment Rules for non-teaching staff, the maximum age of the candidate for the post of superintendent/accountant should not exceed 30 years by the date of notification; and the minimum educational qualification for the post is a first-class degree or post-graduation.

Ms. Chekkalapalli was appointed as a superintendent despite the fact that her age at the time of notification was allegedly 42 years and she belonged to the general category. Mr. Kapaka was appointed for the same post by giving an age relaxation of four years, while Mr. Babu was recruited as a junior assistant by relaxing the limit by 13 years, according to the First Information Report.

Mr. Kumar, an old student of Mr. Rao, was also appointed as an assistant professor in the same manner. He was promoted as associate professor within a short period of time by “showing good credit points to him in [an] irregular manner”. Mr. Rao did not have the powers to relax the age limit, as alleged.

The second case names Mr. Rao, associate professor Dhana Lakshmi of NIT Puducherry, Nerella Subrahmanyam of S.S. Caterers, and N. Vishnu Murthy, the then associate professor of Sri Vidya Nikethan in Tirupati, as accused.

The agency alleged that Mr. Rao took bribes from S.S. Caterers, a food catering service provider in NIT Andhra Pradesh, and the others. He was the Ph.D. guide of Mr. Murthy, from whom the former allegedly demanded and received ₹1.5 lakh and a tread mill as illegal gratification for awarding the Ph.D. degree.

Mr. Murthy worked as an associate professor in Sri Vidya Nikethan, Tirupati, from June 2017 to July 2018. During this period, at the instance of Mr. Rao, Nerella Subrahmanyam of S.S. Caterers transferred about ₹2.04 lakh to the account of Mr. Murthy in five tranches. Subsequently, ₹2 lakh was handed over to Mr. Rao's wife in cash, after being transferred to another account.

As alleged, Mr. Murthy received money from various persons in lieu of appointments and got it handed over to the wife of the main accused.

Mr. Murthy had allegedly got ₹5.50 lakh from Ms. Lakshmi.