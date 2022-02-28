CBI registers two cases against its own DySP Brajesh Kumar

Central Bureau of Investigation logo at CBI headquarters, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against its Deputy Superintendent of Police, Brajesh Kumar, on the allegations that he took bribes from the accused persons in some cases.

In the first case, the agency has named the official apart from his mother, Lalita Singh, and one Ganji Praveen Kumar, an accused in two other cases registered in 2017 and 2019. It is alleged that Brajesh Kumar, in conspiracy with his father Sheo Yogi Singh (since dead) and mother, received ₹41.99 lakh in bribe from October 2018 to January 2019.

The money was paid on the pretext of part payment for the sale of a Patna-based property jointly owned by his parents. The funds were invested in two other properties in Bengaluru.

In the second case, the CBI has named the official along with his parents and Nitesh Mishra, Hitesh S. Patel, Dinesh S. Patel, Adit Dinesh Patel and Reena Hitesh Patel, besides West India Impex Private Limited and Patidar Wood Works. As alleged, about ₹1.9 crore was received by the accused official following the same modus operandi.