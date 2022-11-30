  1. EPaper
CBI registers FIR over manipulation of Accounts Assistant exam in J&K, searches 14 places

November 30, 2022 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The logo of the Central Bureau of Investigation at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The logo of the Central Bureau of Investigation at its headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on November 30 conducted searches at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the Accounts Assistant recruitment examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

The agency has booked around 20 people, including members of the JKSSB, in connection with the alleged manipulation of the examination.

Premises of former member of JKSSB Neelam Khajuria is also being searched, the officials said.

The searches were spread across 14 locations, including Jammu and Samba, they said.

