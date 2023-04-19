ADVERTISEMENT

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

April 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - New Delhi

“It appears that the Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission.”

PTI

An Oxfam store. File | Photo Credit: AP

The CBI has registered an FIR against Oxfam India and its office-bearers for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, officials said Wednesday.

The complaint, which is now part of the FIR, has alleged that though Oxfam India's FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds.

"From the email found during IT survey by the CBDT it appears that the Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of ₹12.71 lakh to the CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20...," the complaint has alleged.

It said the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities but payment made to CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission — professional or technical services — is not in the line with its stated objectives.  "This is violation of section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA 2010," it alleged.

