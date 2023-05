May 16, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The CBI has registered an espionage case against freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, and conducted searches at 12 locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Jaipur.

He is alleged to have collected sensitive information related to DRDO and future procurements of Indian armed forces, and information related to diplomatic and strategic talks of India with friendly nations.

He was allegedly sharing it with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, according to a CBI official.