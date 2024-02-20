CBI registers “disproportionate assets” case against ex-bureaucrat and his daughter; conducts searches

February 20, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday searched the premises of Ramesh Abhishek, the then secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and then chairman of the Forward Markets Commission (FMC), in an alleged disproportionate assets case against him and his daughter.

The agency has named Mr. Abhishek and his daughter, Vaneesa Abhishek, in the First Information Report (FIR), which has been instituted following a reference from the Lokpal on December 20, 2023.

A 1982-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official, Mr. Abhishek had taken the charge as FMC chief on September 21, 2012. In February 2016, he took over as DPIIT Secretary and had retired in July 2019.

The Lokpal had directed the CBI to probe the doubtful transactions entered into by Mr. Abhishek and his daughter by way of receiving huge amounts as professional/consulting fee from various entities or organisations with whom Mr. Abhishek had official dealings while he was Secretary DPIIT or headed the FMC.

The investments made in a property located at Delhi’s E-72 Greater Kailash Part-II also came under the scanner, so did an alleged sudden increase in the business income in a short period of time.

Earlier, in May 2023, a local court had ordered the Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing to investigate Mr. Abhishek’s alleged role as the then FMC chief in the matter related to the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL). He has reportedly challenged the order in the Bombay High Court.

Taking cognisance of a complaint lodged in 2019, the Lokpal also issued orders for investigations into the charges against the retired IAS official in 2022 and 2023. It was said that after retiring, the accused had earned 119 times the last drawn salary with a short time period and had business links with 16 entities with each he had dealings when he was in service.

In an order dated February 2, 2022, the Lokpal said, “In view of the above facts and circumstances, we cannot be a mute spectator to these allegations relating to corruption which should be dealt with strictly. More so when substantial parts of information furnished by the complainant have been admitted by the public servant [respondent] in his affidavits. We, therefore, refer the matter to Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with all papers relating to this complaint.”

Directing necessary legal action, it had asked the ED to determine the value of Greater Kailash property. “ED should also enquire whether there was any conflict of interest in terms of remuneration received by the public servant [respondent] and/or his relatives. During this enquiry, it may also be ascertained whether the public servant [respondent] was required to inform relevant authority, the cost of redevelopment of the property bought by him in GK-II and whether the appropriate authority was informed or not,” it said.

Based on the initial ED report, the Lokpal had on January 3, 2023, directed the agency for further investigation. Mr. Abhishek had challenged the orders in the Delhi High Court, which in May 2023 refused to interfere with the Lokpal proceedings.