CBI registers case on PMO complaint after 10 months

The CBI on Tuesday registered an FIR more than 10 months after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) lodged a complaint asking it to probe an allegation of cheating in the name of the PMO Insurance Cell.

On June 20, 2018, Umeshchandra J. Tank lodged an online complaint with the PMO alleging financial fraud.

The complainant said he had earlier registered one complaint against the New India Assurance, Ahmedabad, on June 15, 2018, following which he started receiving calls from one Mr. Mathew. The caller claimed that he was from the PMO Insurance Cell.

The accused told Mr. Tank that his account would have to be linked with the complaint for processing. The caller then got more than ₹18,000 transferred from his account.

The PMO forwarded the complaint to the CBI on September 5, 2018, stating that it prima facie appeared to be a case of impersonation wherein the name of the PMO had been misused for committing fraud.

