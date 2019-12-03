CBI registers case of ₹100 bribe

The CBI, which usually takes up high-profile cases of corruption and financial frauds, has registered an FIR against two postal officials at Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly demanding ₹100 in bribe from a commission agent.

The agency’s Lucknow unit has registered the case on a complaint from the husband of the agent who alleged that superintendent Santosh Kumar Saroj and postal assistant Suraj Mishra had demanded it as “processing fee” on every ₹20,000 deposit collected as postal savings from villagers.

It was alleged that when the agent’s husband went to deposit ₹99,400 and ₹59,920 on November 25 and 26, the postal official collected from him excess amounts of ₹500 and ₹300. When he checked with Mr. Mishra, he was allegedly told to pay ₹100 for every deposit of ₹20,000.

He went to deposit ₹60,000 the next day, when both the accused again asked him to pay the bribe.