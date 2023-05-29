CBI registers case against Rolls Royce in alleged corruption case

May 29, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Rolls Royce, its director Tim Johns, private persons Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhrie, British Aerospace Systems and unknown officers of the Defence Ministry for alleged corruption in the procurement of the Hawk aircraft.

The CBI said the case is related to the alleged corruption by unknown public servants in the procurement of the aircraft.

The CBI also said unknown public servants abused their official positions as public servants and approved and procured a total number of 24 Hawk 115 Advance Jet Trainer (AJT) aircraft for GBP 734.21 million, besides permitting licence manufacturing of 42 additional aircraft by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) against materials supplied by the said manufacturer for an additional amount of $308.247 million for the said 42 License Manufactured aircraft and $7.5 million towards Manufacturer’s Licence Fee, in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries.

More to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.