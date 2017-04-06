CBI re-registers case against Hooda

The Central Bureau of Investigation has re-registered a case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of land to the Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald, in Panchkula.

The Enforcement Directorate is already probing the money laundering angle in the case.

According to the case, the 3,500 square-metre plot located in the Institutional Area of Panchkula was allotted to AJL in October 1982 and subsequently, the possession was also given within days.

“As per the terms and conditions of allotment, it was necessary for the company to start the construction on the plot within six months from the date of delivery of possession and complete the construction within two years. The company failed to raise the construction within the given time. Hence, the allotment was cancelled. The appeals filed against cancellation of allotment were also dismissed,” said CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur.

It has been alleged that Mr. Hooda, as the then HUDA Chairman, in violation of the rules and by misusing his official position, re-allocated the plot on October 28, 2005, at the original rates, plus interest thereon till date.