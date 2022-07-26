CBI registers case against ex-Rajya Sabha member, son, others

Misappropriation of ₹100 crore invested by a large number of persons in two chit fund companies alleged

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Rajya Sabha member K. D. Singh, his son, and seven others, for alleged misappropriation of about ₹100 crore invested by a large number of persons in two chit fund companies.

The case was earlier registered at the Kotwali Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh. The CBI took over the probe on the State government’s reference.

Among those named in the case are Mr. Singh’s son Karandeep Singh, Satyendra Singh, V. M. Mahajan, C. M. Jolly, Krishna Kabir, Sucheta Khemkar, Chandrasekhar Chauhan, and Sushil Kumar Rai.