CBI registers case again to probe theft of 13 idols from Palavoor temple in Tamil Nadu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case to again probe the theft of 13 idols from a Palavoor temple in Tamil Nadu in June 2005, in view of the allegations made by two police officers against each other about several irregularities.

The CBI has initiated the investigation following a directive of the Madras High Court. It has also been directed to nab the culprits and recover the other antique idols that are still in the alleged possession or control of prime accused Subash Chandra Kapoor, who was detained by the German police on an Interpol Red Notice in October 2011 and extradited to India in July 2012 with regard to another case.

The High Court, in its order, said the probe against Mr. Kapoor had come to a “stand still in view of the opinion dated June 29, 2019, alleged to have been given by A.G. Ponn Manickavel”, the Inspector-General of Police who earlier supervised the Idol Wing in the State police. The order came on a petition moved by the then Inspector Kader Batcha, previously posted with the Idol Wing of the Crime Investigation Department (CID)-Chennai.

In his petition, Mr. Batcha had alleged that he was made an accused and a fresh case was later registered against him by the special team under Mr. Manickavel. The Palavoor case was registered in June 2005. The Inspector joined in 2006, continued the probe and filed a charge sheet against eight accused in 2008. Of the 13 idols, four were recovered from accused Deenadayalan.

Mr. Batcha also alleged that the Inspector-General of Police colluded with the Deenadayalan to get the latter’s statement recorded before a magistrate, based on which the Inspector was made an accused. Mr. Deenadayalan became an approver and was pardoned.

In the additional charge sheet in the Palavoor case, Mr. Kapoor was described as the prime accused. However, as alleged, Mr. Manikavel later advised the government against pursuing with the Germany government the issue of sanction/permission to prosecute Mr. Kapoor in the pending cases.

The court observed that Mr. Kapoor was formally arrested in the 2005 case on December 26, 2016, just two days before Mr. Deenadayalan recorded his “confession” statement, 12 years after the theft and nine years after four idols were recovered from him by a police team comprising the accused Inspector. The court found in consistencies in the statement.

In his counter affidavit, Mr. Manickavel said he had filed a contempt petition in 2019 alleging that the then government, the former Director-General of Police (DGP) and then Additional DGP in the Idol Wing of CID-Chennai had been interfering with the investigation and prosecution of cases. He alleged that the then Additional DGP of the Idol Wing prevented subordinate officers from registering First Information Reports, promptly investigating the cases and prosecuting the accused.

“I submit that the allegations made against me are per se defamatory. I have done my job as an officer appointed by this Hon’ble Court strictly in accordance with law and procedure. The allegations are totally false and mischievous,” his affidavit said.