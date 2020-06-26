CBI registers another bank fraud case against Puris

The CBI on Friday searched premises linked to the directors of Moser Baer Solar Limited and others in connection with a new case alleging that they caused a loss of ₹787.25 crore to the Punjab National Bank and other lenders of a consortium.
“The searches have been carried out on the premises of accused company directors, including Deepak Puri and his son Ratul Puri,” said a CBI official.
In August 2019, the CBI booked Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL) and the Puris for alleged bank loan fraud involving ₹354.51 crore. Among those named in that case were Mr. Deepak Puri, his wife Nita Puri and their son, besides two directors Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma.
Based on the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering probe and arrested Mr. Ratul Puri the same month. He is also being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. In May last, the agency attached assets worth ₹385.44 crore of accused Rajiv Saxena in the copper deal and MBIL cases.
It was alleged that the funds raised by Mr. Deepak Puri through the loan were diverted and kept by Mr. Saxena till 2018. The assets purportedly linked to Mr. Ratul Puri, which were transferred to Mr. Saxena from an undisclosed foreign entity, were also attached by the ED.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath