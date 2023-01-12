CBI registers ₹4,957.31-crore bank fraud case against Pratibha Industries, others

January 12, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Pratibha Industries Limited, its top functionaries and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of ₹4,957.31 crore.

Among the accused persons are company directors Ajit Bhagwan Kulkarni, Ravi Kulkarni, Sunanda Datta Kulkarni and Sharad Prabhakar Deshpande. The loan accounts of the company were classified as non-performing assets on December 31, 2017. Subsequently, they were declared as fraud, said the agency.

The company was into development of infrastructure projects, which included designing, engineering and execution/construction of complex, integrated water transmission, distribution projects, water treatment plants, mass housing projects, pre-cast design and construction, road construction and urban infrastructure.

As alleged, the accused persons diverted huge amounts of money from the company to its related parties and subsidiaries. Subsequently, these advances were written-off.

It was also alleged that the company entered into fictitious sales and purchase transactions in order to inflate its turnover. In order to get credit facilities from the banks, the work-in-progress was allegedly inflated and a huge amount of vender liability was directly adjusted against the customer account without having any supporting document for the same.

“Searches were conducted on Thursday at four locations, including in Mumbai and Thane,” said a CBI official.

ADVERTISEMENT