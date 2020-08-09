CBI registered case with “indecent haste”, Mumbai police tell SC

NEW DELHI

It should have waited for a final decision from Court on a plea by actor Rhea, they say

The Mumbai police on Saturday told the Supreme Court that the CBI had proceeded with “indecent haste” to register a case into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The CBI should have waited for a final decision from the Supreme Court on a plea by actor Rhea Chakaraborty to transfer a case of abetment to suicide registered against her from Patna to Mumbai.

The Mumbai police, in their reply, said the Supreme Court had on August 5 continued to hear the case despite being informed that the CBI had accepted the Bihar government’s request to take over the probe.

Bihar has neither judicial nor investigative jurisdiction. Neither the cause nor consequence of the death has happened in Patna. The Bihar police should have, in their own volition, transferred the case to the Mumbai police. The alleged crime of theft has occurred in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police said the Bihar police should transfer the FIR to them.

Countering allegations by Bihar that an IPS officer, Vinay Tiwary, in its police team was ‘forcibly’ quarantined, the reply said domestic passengers entering Maharashtra have to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms. It said Mr. Tiwary has already reached back home in Bihar.

Consequence of death

In a 58-page affidavit, Bihar said though Rajput died in Mumbai, his father suffered the consequence of the passing away of his “young and vibrant son” in Patna. It said an offence can be tried either at the place where it has been committed or where the consequence ensues.

The Nitish Kumar government said it had recommended the case for transfer to the CBI after preliminary investigation showed that evidence was in Mumbai and also spread across the country. The sensitivity of the case, the inter-State ramifications and the presence of the accused persons in Mumbai had compelled the Bihar police chief to request a probe by a Central agency like the CBI.