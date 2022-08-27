CBI records conviction rate of 67.56% in 2021

The agency has registered 680 regular cases, 67 preliminary enquiries last year: CVC

The agency has registered 680 regular cases, 67 preliminary enquiries last year: CVC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recorded a conviction rate of 67.56% in 2021, compared to 69.83% in 2020, according to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) annual report.

The CBI registered 680 regular cases and 67 preliminary enquiries last year, while it had registered 589 regular cases and 87 preliminary enquiries in 2020.

Last year, court judgments were received in 360 cases, which included 202 convictions, 82 acquittals and 15 of discharge from allegations. In 61 matters, cases were disposed of on other reasons. At the end of the year, a total of 10,232 cases were pending in various courts.

In 2021, investigations were pending in 982 cases, whereas the figure stood at 1,117 the previous year. The probe was finalised in 798 regular cases and 86 preliminary inquiries last year.

Of the total cases instituted last year, 457 pertained to various charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. They involved 549 public servants, of whom 221 were gazetted officers. According to the report, 102 cases were registered for demand of bribe by public servants for showing favour and 40 for possession of disproportionate assets. Of the 747 cases — which include preliminary enquiries, — 133 were taken up on court directions and 37 on references from State governments and Union Territories.

Sanction for prosecution

The CBI reported that in 2021-end, 177 cases were pending for grant of sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Commission, during monthly meetings with the CBI, takes note of the large number of cases pending trial in different courts for long periods. As on December 31 last year, as many as 6,697 cases were pending trial, of which 275 cases are more than 20-year-old.

The CVC said there were 1,341 outstanding departmental inquiries as on December 31, 2020, which reduced to 921 as on December 31, 2021.

“There were 940 cases pending with DA [Disciplinary Authority] for implementation of the Commission’s first and second stage advice as on December 31, 2020, which has been brought down to 435 pending cases as on December 31, 2021. Besides this, prosecution sanction was awarded to 248 officers with as many as 2,476 punishments awarded during the year. The Commission had as many as 26,403 complaints, out of which 25,326 complaints were disposed of with a 96% disposal rate,” said the report.