CBI questions two in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned two persons in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The agency recorded the statement of Samuel Miranda, who worked as housekeeping manager for the Bollywood actor. His cook, Neeraj Singh — who was purportedly present in the house when Sushant was found dead on June 14 — was also quizzed for about three hours.
The CBI team collected the details of the proceedings conducted by the Mumbai police into the case and interacted with the then probe officers. It will soon visit his residence to examine the room where his body was found.
Forensic and medical experts have been roped in for all necessary assistance to verify and reconstruct the sequence of events, and compare them with the witness statements. The post-mortem report will also be scrutinised.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier questioned the housekeeping manager under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. On Friday, it also recorded the statement of Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh, in Delhi. His father's statement was taken a few days ago. The CBI has also examined the father and some other family members.
Sushant's father has alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from his son's bank accounts. In his complaint to the Patna Police, he had also accused actress Rhea Chakraborty, her family members and others of abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, wrongful restraint/confinement and theft.
However, Ms. Rhea refuted the allegations stating that she was innocent.
