CBI questions IPS officer in Rose Valley scam case

The CBI interrogated Deputy Commissioner (Port) Waqar Raza in connection with the multicrore Rose Valley scam. Mr. Raza was the Special Superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department of West Bengal Police when complaints against chit fund companies, including Rose Valley, emerged.

According to the CBI, Mr Raja was questioned as a witness to help the investigation in the Rose Valley case. The agency sought information on what steps he had taken. The IPS officer was not an accused in the case. But he was asked about his role in investigation regarding the alleged financial irregularities committed by the Rose Valley group.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the group defrauded investors, mainly small and medium ones, to the tune of ₹15,000 crore, including interest and penalties. The central agency had in 2015 arrested its chairman Gautam Kundu and attached assets worth ₹ 2,300 crore, including hotels and resorts.

