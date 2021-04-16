National

ISRO espionage case | CBI probe will expose real culprits, says V. Muraleedharan

V. Muraleedharan. File   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The CBI probe will help bring out the facts and expose the real culprits behind the ISRO spy case of 1994, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Friday after calling on former space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to look into the report submitted by the three-member panel headed by Justice (Retd) D. K. Jain.

The Supreme Court’s decision has made it possible to expose the real reasons that gave birth to the case. The spy case shattered the life of a scientist who was involved in developing a useful technology for the nation, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

The CBI probe will also help prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 9:51:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-probe-will-expose-real-culprits-muraleedharan/article34337605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY