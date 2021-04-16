ISRO espionage case | CBI probe will expose real culprits, says V. Muraleedharan

The Minister of State for External Affairs calls on former space scientist Nambi Narayanan

The CBI probe will help bring out the facts and expose the real culprits behind the ISRO spy case of 1994, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Friday after calling on former space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to look into the report submitted by the three-member panel headed by Justice (Retd) D. K. Jain.

The Supreme Court’s decision has made it possible to expose the real reasons that gave birth to the case. The spy case shattered the life of a scientist who was involved in developing a useful technology for the nation, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

The CBI probe will also help prevent recurrence of such incidents, he said.