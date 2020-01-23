CBI probe into four more cases against Chhota Rajan

The CBI has taken over probe into four more cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan which were registered by the Mumbai Police from 1995 to 1998. Through a Department of Personnel and Training notification in November 2015, 71 cases against Rajan were transferred to the CBI on a reference from the Maharashtra government.

Death threats

The latest set of cases includes the one initially registered on July 28, 1995, on the complaint of a businessman, Devang Bipin Parikh, who alleged that he had been receiving death threats for ₹20 lakh as protection money. The police had earlier filed a chargesheet against various accused persons.

In another case in June 1996, a builder named Shabbir N. Patel had alleged that he had been receiving extortion threats.

Yet another case was reported on June 12, 1997, by journalist Baljit Shersingh Parmar. He was shot at and seriously injured by two alleged members of the Chhota Rajan gang.

Protection money

The fourth case pertains to the allegation by a businessman, Ghisulal Jain, that Chhota Rajan’s men had demanded ₹25 lakh as protection money. The police filed a chargesheet against several accused persons, while Chhota Rajan was shown as one of the persons wanted in the case.

Chhota Rajan, who had been on the run for about two decades, was detained in Bali by the Indonesian Police on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice and deported to India in October 2015. He is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail.