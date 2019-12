CBI opposes P. Chidambaram’s bail plea in Delhi High Court

The CBI on Friday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case, saying the magnitude of financial embezzlement and misuse of high public office disentitles him for any relief.

The probe agency, in its reply to the bail plea moved by the former finance minister, has said that granting the relief to Mr. Chidambaram will set a wrong precedent in corruption matters as it was allegedly a clear case of betrayal of public trust.

Also Read Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media money laundering case

The 73-year-old Congress leader, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media corruption case, has claimed in his petition that the criminal proceedings against him were “mala fide” and borne out of “political vendetta”.