CBI opens probe into cash transactions of Tablighi Jamaat

Foreign funds given to the organisation are also under the scanner

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary inquiry against the organisers of Tablighi Jamaat on the allegations of dubious cash transactions and non-disclosure of funds received from abroad.

“The CBI has initiated the inquiry on a complaint that the organisers and trustees of Tablighi Jamaat indulged in dubious cash transactions through illegal or unfair means and did not disclose the funds received from abroad,” said a CBI spokesperson. The complainant’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

The CBI will try to determine whether there was any violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in the receipt of the foreign funds. A preliminary inquiry is converted into a regular case only when there is prima facie evidence.

The Delhi police have been investigating the allegations related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in March under the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act and the Foreigners Act.

The statements of a large number of persons have been recorded and the police have so far filed 47 charge sheets, involving over 900 foreign nationals. The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted 960 foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Based on the police cases, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting a money laundering probe into the financial transactions of the organisation.

May 29, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

