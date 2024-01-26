CBI officials bag 31 Distinguished and Meritorious Service Medals

January 26, 2024 06:14 am | Updated 06:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have bagged 31 Distinguished and Meritorious Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day this year.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been awarded to six officials, while Police Medals for Meritorious Service have been conferred on 25 officials.

Among the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service awardees are CBI Joint Directors Amit Kumar, now Additional Director-General in the Chhatisgarh police; and Vidya Jayant Kulkarni; Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Jagroop S. Gusinha; Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mayukh Maitra; Assistant Sub-Inspector Subhash Chandra; and Head Constable Sreenivasan Illikkal Bahuleyan.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to DIGs Veeresh Prabhu Sanganakal, Raghavendra Vatsa, Sharada Pandurang Raut, and Prem Kumar Gautam; Deputy Legal Advisor Manoj Chaladan; Principal System Analyst Srinivas Pillari; ASP Amit Vikram Bharadwaj; Deputy SPs Prakasha Kamalappa, K.Madhusudhanan, Ajay Kumar, and Akansha Gupta among others.