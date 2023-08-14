ADVERTISEMENT

CBI officials bag 20 police medals

August 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

CBI officials who have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials have been awarded 20 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of this Independence Day.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been conferred on six officials and Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 14.

Among those recognised for distinguished service are Joint Director Nawal Bajaj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Mohan Mittal, Additional SP Maharshi Ray Hajong, Deputy SP Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan, and Sub-Inspectors Geeta Paul and Rajeshwar Singh Rana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional SPs Navaraju Velladurai and Rajbir Singh; Deputy SPs Meenu Kataria, Ajai Kumar Mishra, Dy.SP, T. Santhosh Kumar and Anil Bisht; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Kishore Kumar and Kishan Chand; Head Constables Mahadeb Mistri and Hardev Singh; Constable Chandra Shekhar Joshi; Senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar, and Stenographer-I Narayanan Meenakshi, have got Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Independence Day

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US