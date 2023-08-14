CBI officials bag 20 police medals

August 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials have been awarded 20 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of this Independence Day.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been conferred on six officials and Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 14.

Among those recognised for distinguished service are Joint Director Nawal Bajaj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Mohan Mittal, Additional SP Maharshi Ray Hajong, Deputy SP Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan, and Sub-Inspectors Geeta Paul and Rajeshwar Singh Rana.

Additional SPs Navaraju Velladurai and Rajbir Singh; Deputy SPs Meenu Kataria, Ajai Kumar Mishra, Dy.SP, T. Santhosh Kumar and Anil Bisht; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Kishore Kumar and Kishan Chand; Head Constables Mahadeb Mistri and Hardev Singh; Constable Chandra Shekhar Joshi; Senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar, and Stenographer-I Narayanan Meenakshi, have got Police Medals for Meritorious Service.