HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI officials bag 20 police medals

August 14, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CBI officials who have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2023.

CBI officials who have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation officials have been awarded 20 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of this Independence Day.

President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service have been conferred on six officials and Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 14.

Among those recognised for distinguished service are Joint Director Nawal Bajaj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Mohan Mittal, Additional SP Maharshi Ray Hajong, Deputy SP Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan, and Sub-Inspectors Geeta Paul and Rajeshwar Singh Rana.

Additional SPs Navaraju Velladurai and Rajbir Singh; Deputy SPs Meenu Kataria, Ajai Kumar Mishra, Dy.SP, T. Santhosh Kumar and Anil Bisht; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Kishore Kumar and Kishan Chand; Head Constables Mahadeb Mistri and Hardev Singh; Constable Chandra Shekhar Joshi; Senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar, and Stenographer-I Narayanan Meenakshi, have got Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Related Topics

Independence Day

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.