CBI officer, investigating multiple scams in J&K, dies in ‘road accident’

April 27, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - JAMMU

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer, investigating multiple recruitment scams in Jammu and Kashmir, died in an accident in Jammu.

Officials identified the victim as Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer in the CBI. The CBI officer “met with an accident during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday” in Jammu city, officials said.

He suffered head injuries after his motorcycle slipped on his way home, the officials said.

The officer was admitted to the Government Medical College, Jammu, “but died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment”, officials said.

Mr. Sharma was investigating several scams, including those relating to recruitments of sub-inspectors and junior engineers made during the past four years.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanded a probe into the incident. “The PDP calls for impartial, time bound and credible investigation. Given the fact that the Late Dy SP has been investigating very crucial cases there should be no room for doubts about circumstances. We express our deepest sympathies with the family of the deceased officer,” senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said.

Officials said the body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem.