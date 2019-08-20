CBI may file supplementary charge-sheet in Unnao case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may file a supplementary charge-sheet in connection with the alleged murder of the Unnao rape victim’s father in judicial custody last year.

On Monday, the CBI informed a city court that it would furnish more substantial evidence in the case. A status report on the ongoing investigation is expected to be submitted within a week. Joint trial in the assault and murder cases will commence on August 22.

Clubbing both the cases, the court has framed charges against expelled Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine other accused persons, including three former Uttar Pradesh police officers.

It is alleged that the victim’s father was assaulted and framed in an Arms Act for allegedly possessing a country-made firearm and live cartridges. He was arrested on April 3, 2018, and sent to judicial custody during which he died six days later.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. She was seriously injured last month when an over-speeding truck collided with a car in which she, along with her lawyer and two aunts, was travelling. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. Her aunts died and the lawyer also sustained grievous injuries.

The CBI, which has taken over the case from the U.P. Police, made the truck’s driver and cleaner undergo brain-mapping tests at Gandhinagar in Gujarat a few days ago. They may also be subjected to narco-analysis tests.