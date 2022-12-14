CBI lodged 15 cases for derogatory posts since 2019, says Centre

December 14, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The CBI has registered 15 cases in connection with alleged derogatory posts against the government and constitutional functionaries from 2019 to November 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Of these, six were under investigation, while in nine cases, 28 chargesheets had been filed against 28 accused, he said in a written reply to a question by T.R. Baalu. All the cases in which chargesheets had been filed were under trial.

In November 2020, the CBI had taken over 12 cases earlier registered by the cybercrime unit of the Amaravati police, following a directive by the Andhra Pradesh High Court to probe the allegations that some judges of the Supreme Court and the Andhra Pradesh High Court were being intentionally targeted through interviews to the media, abusive comments and threats on social media platforms.

Hate crime

In the Rajya Sabha, the Union Home Ministry said that as the Indian Penal Code did not define any offence as “hate crime”, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) did not maintain data under the head “hate crime”.

The Ministry said police and public order were State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, said State governments were responsible for the prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting criminals through their law enforcement agencies. However, the Ministry had issued advisories to the States from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who took law into his or her own hands was punished promptly as per the law.

