CBI launches ‘Operation Garuda’; arrests 175 alleged drug smugglers

A view of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. File

About 175 persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling have been arrested in different parts of the country in an operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the Interpol, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the police forces.

The multi-phase exercise code-named "Operation Garuda" has been launched to dismantle the drug smuggling networks with international linkages through coordinated enforcement actions across the world, through the Interpol.

According to the CBI, the operation has so far resulted in the registration of 127 cases and arrests along with the seizure of huge quantities of narcotics. "Apart from the CBI and the NCB, the police in eight States and Union Territory, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur participated," said an agency official.

The enforcement agencies checked about 6,600 suspects. Among those arrested were six proclaimed offenders or absconders. The seizures comprise 5.13 kg of heroin, ; 105.997 kg of Tramadol, 33.94-kg ganja, 3.29-kg charas, over 1.30 kg of mephedrone, a large number of Buprenorphine tablets and other narcotics substances.