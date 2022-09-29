CBI launches ‘Operation Garuda’; arrests 175 alleged drug smugglers

The seizures comprise 5.13 kg of heroin, 105.997 kg of Tramadol, 33.94-kg ganja, 3.29-kg charas, over 1.30 kg of mephedrone, a large number of Buprenorphine tablets and other narcotics substances.

Devesh K. Pandey NEW DELHI
September 29, 2022 13:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. File

ADVERTISEMENT

About 175 persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling have been arrested in different parts of the country in an operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the Interpol, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the police forces.

The multi-phase exercise code-named "Operation Garuda" has been launched to dismantle the drug smuggling networks with international linkages through coordinated enforcement actions across the world, through the Interpol.

According to the CBI, the operation has so far resulted in the registration of 127 cases and arrests along with the seizure of huge quantities of narcotics. "Apart from the CBI and the NCB, the police in eight States and Union Territory, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur participated," said an agency official.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The enforcement agencies checked about 6,600 suspects. Among those arrested were six proclaimed offenders or absconders. The seizures comprise 5.13 kg of heroin, ; 105.997 kg of Tramadol, 33.94-kg ganja, 3.29-kg charas, over 1.30 kg of mephedrone, a large number of Buprenorphine tablets and other narcotics substances.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation
arrest

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app