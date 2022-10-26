CBI in hot pursuit of ‘absconding’ IRS officer at the centre of bribery case in Ahmedabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh Karnani, a 2005-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Cirlce Range - I in Ahmedabad, fled from his office to evade arrest after being booked by Gujarat’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on October 4 for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30 lakh. The case, which sources say might have wider ramifications, is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The State ACB had acted on a complaint from a prominent realty player Rupesh Brahmbhatt, who with his brother Rajesh runs one B Safal group, one of the largest builders in Ahmedabad that has the city’s biggest mall to its credit. Mr. Brahmbhatt taped his conversations with Mr. Karnani, said a senior ACB officer who claims to have seen the transcripts.

An ACB press release stated that Mr. Karnani had summoned Mr. Brahmbhatt to his office on Ashram Road and demanded a bribe of ₹30 lakh “for toning down a case against him”. On October 3, as per the release, Mr. Brahmbhatt was allegedly directed to deposit the money in an account operated from an office named Dhara Angadia located on the city’s arterial Sindhu Bhawan Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACB said this was after Mr. Karnani had filed an appraisal report on Mr. Brahmbhatt on the basis of IT searches at the latter’s house and B Safal’s offices.

However, the State Government, in consultation with the Centre, handed over the case to the CBI, which lodged an FIR on October 12. An official in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Hindu that CBI was entrusted with the case “considering its gravity and people involved”.

“We followed all the laid-down SOPs in the case after we received the complaint and handed over the case to the CBI after the State Government’s decision,” said Anupam Singh Gahlot, Additional Director General of the State Intelligence Bureau, currently in-charge of the ACB.

The CBI’s investigation in the case unearthed another key figure, businessman Malav Mehta, in whose account the ₹30 lakh allegedly demanded by Mr. Karnani was deposited. The Central agency conducted searches at his residence on October 15. Mr. Mehta’s application for anticipatory bail was rejected by the CBI court on October 21, after which he has approached the High Court seeking similar relief on the grounds that his name does not figure in the FIR first lodged by the ACB and then by the CBI against Mr. Karnani.

“We have summoned Mr. Mehta as a suspect because we want to know his exact role,” S.S. Bhadoriya, Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) of CBI and the investigation officer (IO) of the case, told The Hindu. Mr. Karnani, the IO said, “is absconding”.