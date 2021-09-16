CBI holds searches in Delhi, West Bengal over coal theft case

It has been alleged coal was illegally mined and stolen from leasehold areas of ECL

The CBI on Thursday, September 16,2021, conducted searches in Delhi and West Bengal in connection with the illegal coal mining and theft case.

The Delhi premises of a former director-level official of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and those of its general manager in West Bengal’s Asansol were searched.

The agency also searched the premises of a Central Industrial Security Force officer in Farakka, West Bengal.

In July, the agency searched the premises of certain other ECL officials in West Bengal, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, in the case involving “mastermind” Anup Majhi and others.

It has been alleged that coal was illegally mined and stolen from the leasehold areas of ECL in Asansol and its adjoining private land.

Based on the CBI’s First Information Report, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been conducting a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, it also arrested Vikas Mishra, brother of TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra; and former inspector in-charge of Bankura, Ashok Mishra.

The ED has attached assets worth ₹165.86 crore of Majhi.