CBI has registered 58 cases pertaining to post-poll violence in West Bengal

The agency recently submitted fresh status report to High Court; it has arrested 224 accused persons

MHA team conducting investigation on post-poll violence in West Bengal, in Birbhum, on May 8, 2021. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far registered 58 cases pertaining to post-poll violence in West Bengal, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court in August 2021.

The agency, which recently submitted a fresh status report to the High Court, has arrested 224 accused persons and filed 26 chargesheets.

Sexual assault

The CBI had earlier received 29 complaints of sexual assault from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) allegedly in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal last year. Two complaints were referred to the State’s special investigation team on the grounds of the nature of offences, while 26 were taken up by the agency for probe.

The State police had referred 64 incidents to the CBI in pursuance to the High Court order. Of these, 21 were returned to the State police based on the nature of offences.