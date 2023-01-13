CBI gets prosecution sanction against ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in ‘land-for-job’ scam

January 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has received prosecution sanction against the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the alleged “land-for-job” scam.

The agency has informed the trial court about the development to enable further legal proceedings in the case.

In May 2022, the CBI had conducted searches in Delhi and Bihar after registering the case against Mr. Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and 12 others, for alleged appointment of substitutes to the Railways’ Group-D posts in lieu of land parcels.

The case was registered on the basis of a preliminary enquiry initiated by the agency on September 23, 2021, to examine the allegation that during 2004-09 several ineligible persons were appointed as substitutes to the Group-D posts. The beneficiaries were later regularised.

‘No advertisement’

In the First Information Report, the agency alleged that no advertisement/public notice had been issued for the appointments. The alleged beneficiaries had not properly addressed the applications to the departments concerned. However, “undue haste was shown” in processing and approving them.

Several residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jabalpur, Jaipur and Hajipur.

The CBI found that three sale deeds were executed in favour of Ms. Rabri Devi, one land was transferred to Ms. Bharti and another shown as sold to AK Infosystems, whose assets were later taken over in 2014 by Mr. Prasad’s wife and a daughter, as alleged.

Two other land parcels were initially given to Hridayanand Choudhary, a Gopalganj resident, and Lalan Choudhary from Siwan. They later executed gift deeds in Ms. Hema Yadav’s favour.

While about 1.05 lakh sq ft of land in Patna was acquired by Mr. Prasad’s family members, in most cases payment to the sellers was shown in cash. The pieces of land directly transferred to the family members were bought at prices ranging from ₹3.75 lakh to ₹13 lakh, lower than the then prevailing circle rates, the agency alleged.

In July last year, the CBI had arrested Bhola Yadav, former Officer on Special Duty to the then Railway Minister and the Railway employee, Mr. Hridayanand Choudhary, for their alleged involvement. Another “beneficiary” named Dharmendra Rai was arrested earlier.

Mr. Yadav has been close to the former Union Minister’s family since long and was general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. He had also been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.