CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

June 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs — five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

Editorial | Alarming turn: On the situation in Manipur

Acting on a reference from the state routed through the Centre, the CBI has formed the SIT and taken over the investigation in the cases, they said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 were injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT