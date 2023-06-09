HamberMenu
CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives.

June 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
People from Manipur’s Kuki community seen during a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

People from Manipur’s Kuki community seen during a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) under a DIG-rank officer to probe six Manipur violence cases referred to it by the state government, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to the northeastern state, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs — five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

Editorial | Alarming turn: On the situation in Manipur

Acting on a reference from the state routed through the Centre, the CBI has formed the SIT and taken over the investigation in the cases, they said.

Violence broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, nearly 100 people have lost their lives and over 300 were injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out over a month ago.

