CBI forms 53-member team to probe Manipur violence cases 

August 16, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has constituted a team comprising 53 officials to probe multiple cases related to the incidents of violence in Manipur.

Three of the officials are of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level, two of whom are women. One official of the Superintendent of Police rank has also been included, an agency official said.

Women personnel have been roped in as the CBI has taken over several cases of crimes against women in Manipur.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had earlier submitted to the Supreme Court that the CBI would probe 12 First Information Reports (FIR) involving women victims, and it would also pursue the cases detected during investigation.

In June, along with forensic experts, CBI officials visited various places in the State in connection with six cases of violence. The officials went to Pangei Police Training School; Naoremthong near NG College in Imphal; and Churachandpur district, where arms and ammunition were looted from an armoury.

The agency had taken over those cases on a reference from the State government after Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur announced that the CBI would conduct the investigation. Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team headed by a DIG-level official was also formed.

