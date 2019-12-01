CBI files two cases in J&K under Central laws

The Jammu unit of the CBI has filed two FIRs under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, both Central laws, after the corresponding laws of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir were repealed.

The cases were registered on November 11 on the complaints from a ward member of the Jungiral (West) Panchayat, alleging a demand for bribes by public servants to clear bills. The CBI has invoked Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the first FIR, while the other is under the anti-graft law.

The complainant alleged that a part of the payment for construction works she had undertaken was outstanding. The Gram Rozgar Sahayak and a Junior Engineer (Civil) had allegedly demanded a bribe to process the files to clear the dues. In the second FIR, an accountant was accused of demanding illegal gratification.