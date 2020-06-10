CBI files three chargesheets in ex-Noida Authority chief engineer case

NEW DELHI

He, others charged with receipt of bribes as quid pro quo for tenders awarded to contractors

The CBI has filed three chargesheets against then chief engineer of the Noida Authority Yadav Singh and 35 others for allegedly causing loss to the exchequer by allotment of work contracts to an ineligible company.

Among those arraigned are Javed Ahmed, proprietor of Gul Engineers, senior project engineer Vedpal, project engineers Ramendra and Vimal Kumar, assistant project engineers D.R. Arya, J.P. Singh and S.K. Agarwal, besides finance controllers K.P. Singh and A.C. Singh, said a CBI official.

It is alleged that the Gul Engineers was not eligible for the contract as per the tender conditions as it did not have the requisite work experience. Members of the tender committee allegedly did not prepare the justification of the rate after proper verification of the prevailing market rate.

Mr. Yadav Singh is in judicial custody. The first chargesheet alleges that he along with 11 then officials of the Noida Authority and others caused a loss of ₹50.20 lakh to the exchequer.

In 2007-08, they conspired to award three contracts pertaining to laying of feeder line through underground cable, electrification work of flyover and shifting of electrical lines to the company.

The second chargesheet alleges that Mr. Yadav Singh, the company’s proprietor and 10 then Noida Authority officials caused a loss of ₹54.28 lakh in 2008-09, in awarding two contracts of shifting electrical lines.

In the third chargesheet, the former chief engineer and others have been accused of causing a loss of ₹72.05 lakh. In 2010-11, two contracts for construction of seven 11-KV underground feeder and conversion of 33 KV overhead line into underground system were awarded to the company.

The CBI had registered the case against Mr. Yadav Singh and others on January 17, 2018, alleging receipt of bribes as quid pro quo for the tenders awarded to contractors.

Earlier, a preliminary enquiry was instituted on the basis of inputs from the findings in two other cases against him and others. Chargesheets have already been filed in those cases, said the agency.