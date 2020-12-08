CBI files supplementary charge sheets in Vyapam case

It names over a 100 persons in separate cases of exam irregularities in M.P.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed two supplementary charge sheets against over 100 accused persons in separate cases linked to the irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations by conducted by Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal) in Madhya Pradesh.

The first charge sheet names 126 persons, including candidates, impersonators, parents/guardians and middlemen related to the pre-medical test held in 2009. The CBI had registered the case on August 21, 2015, following a directive from the Supreme Court to take over the probe into the case earlier lodged with the Jhansi Road police station in Gwalior in 2013.

The CBI found that 36 candidates allegedly arranged impersonators through middlemen to appear in the written examination on their behalf. They passed the examination and got admission in a Gwalior-based private medical college.

During the course of the investigation, the agency prepared a database of about 16 lakh students, including those taking coaching for pre-medical tests in various institutes, medical students and registered doctors, for comparison of their photographs with those in the applications of accused candidates, to determine the identity of impersonators.

The CBI also took expert opinions on the photographs and handwritings available on the optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheets of the accused candidates. Earlier, it had filed a charge sheet in the same case on June 28, 2016.

In the second case, the supplementary charge sheet was filed against 18 candidates who had arranged impersonators to appear in their place in the test for selection of transport constables in 2012.