CBI files second chargesheet in NEET UG 2024 paper leak case against six accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday (September 20, 2024) filed a second charge sheet in connection with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 question paper theft case, before the Special Court for CBI cases in Patna against six accused.

In an official press note, the Central agency stated that the charge sheet has been submitted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), Section 109 (Abetment), Section 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust), Section 420 (Cheating), Section 380 (Theft), Section 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence), and Section 411 (Dishonestly Receiving Stolen Property).

Additionally, substantive charges have been invoked under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the Oasis School’s Principal who was appointed as the City Coordinator and the Vice-Principal who was appointed as the Centre Superintendent by National Testing Agency (NTA) for conduct of NEET UG-2024 examination.

The second chargesheet has been filed against six accused individuals namely Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, Sunny Kumar, Dr. Ahsanul Haque (Principal, Oasis School, Hazaribagh & City Coordinator of Hazaribagh), Mohammad Imtiyaz Alam (Vice-Principal, Oasis School and Center Superintendent), Jamaluddin alias Jamal (Reporter of a Hindi newspaper, Hazaribagh) and Aman Kumar Singh. CBI had earlier filed the first charge sheet against 13 accused on August 1, 2024.

The investigation has revealed that Dr. Ahsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School in his capacity as City Coordinator, Hazaribagh for the NEET UG 2024 exam, along with Md. Imtiyaz Alam, the Vice-Principal of the same school and the Centre Superintendent for the NEET UG 2024 exam, conspired with other accused to steal the NEET UG question paper.

So far, a total of 48 individuals have been arrested in connection with this NEET Paper leak case. CBI has also identified the beneficiary candidates of the paper leak and has shared their details with the NTA for necessary action.

The federal agency asserted that investigation with regard to remaining arrested accused and further investigation with regard to other aspects is continuing.