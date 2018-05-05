CBI files second case against Delhi scribe for extortion

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday registered another case against journalist Upendra Rai, his associate and unknown Income-Tax officials, for extorting over ₹15 crore from a Mumbai-based real estate firm on the pretext of stalling a proposed action under the stringent Benami Transactions (Prevention) Act, and adverse media coverage.

CBI registered the FIR on a complaint by a director of White Lion Real Estate Developers Private Limited. Mr. Rai’s associate Rahul Sharma has also been named. Today’s action comes two days after the CBI arrested Mr. Rai for allegedly using false information to get access to airports and indulging in dubious financial transactions.

According to the FIR, in September 2017, Mr. Rai approached a relative of Hiten Sakhuja, promoter of White Lion, projecting himself as a “power broker of the Income-Tax Department and various government departments”. He also allegedly said he was a senior journalist and had worked with several big media houses.

Mr. Rai allegedly claimed that he had “sensitive information” relating to income tax raids to be conducted on companies associated with the White Lion Real Estate Developers. He also claimed that action would be initiated under the Benami Act, the FIR alleges.

He is also alleged to have said that “he had the potential to tarnish the image” of the promoters and their associated companies and their promoters due to his media connections”.

The promoter’s relative finally met Mr. Rai at his Delhi residence where he reportedly showed him a bunch of Income-Tax Department papers, wherein action was contemplated on a number of companies, including those linked to White Lion Real Estate Developers. “This was followed by a few calls from local media persons,” alleges the FIR. Mr. Rai allegedly demanded huge amounts of money to settle the issue and prevent adverse media reporting. He claimed to have contacts in I-T office at Scindia House in Mumbai.

It is alleged that, succumbing to pressure, the company allegedly signed a one-year consultancy agreement with Delhi-based Upendra Rai & Associates in October 2017 and paid more than ₹15 crore between October 2017 and April 2018, as per the invoices allegedly given by his associate Rahul Sharma.

According to the FIR, the company later stopped further payments after it found out that Mr. Rai was “a professional blackmailer and a tout in various government departments, including the Income-Tax Department”. As he allegedly continued to pursue the matter, the company lodged the complaint.