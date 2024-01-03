CBI files charge sheets in two inter-related Manipur violence cases

January 03, 2024 10:49 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed separate charge sheets before a Guwahati court against five accused in connection with two inter-related cases of violence in Manipur involving the kidnapping and suspected murder of two minors.

The accused have been identified as Nohgin Baitekuki, Paolunmang, Smalsawn Haokip, Paominlun Haokip, and Lhingneichang.

The agency had registered the case on August 23, 2023, following a reference from the State Government pertaining to two first information reports (FIRs). The first one was registered on July 8, 2023, on a complaint against a minor boy. It was alleged that the complainant’s minor daughter went missing on July 6, 2023, and had been kidnapped by the 17-year-old boy with the intention of marrying her without her consent.

On the other hand, the boy’s father had also got an FIR registered on July 19 against unknown persons, alleging that his son left home on a two-wheeler on July 6 and had not turned up since then. He suspected that his son had been kidnapped.

The CBI took up the probe into the two cases and found that on the morning of July 6, the boy had picked up the girl from her tuition centre and they proceeded towards Bishnupur. They then went to the Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road. At that spot, the two were intercepted by the accused persons and forced into a vehicle. They were taken to an undisclosed location.

The agency suspects that the two were subsequently killed. “Four accused persons were arrested during the investigation and are presently in judicial custody,” said the CBI.