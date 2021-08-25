CBI files chargesheet against businessman, 17 others in bank fraud case

Accused conspired with bank officials to get credit facilities based on forged documents

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Anoop Bartaria, a chartered accountant and 16 others for allegedly cheating the Syndicate Bank of about ₹209 crore.

Among those arraigned are chartered accountant Bharat Bomb, bank officials Adarsh Manchanda and Mahesh Gupta, and three companies — JLN Metal House, Riddima Infratech LLP and Samriddhi Siddhi Builders & Developers Private Limited.

According to the agency, the accused private persons conspired with the bank officials to get various credit facilities based on forged documents.

Earlier, in a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth ₹450 crore in connection with a ₹1267.79 crore bank fraud case involving the same chartered accountant. It was alleged that between 2011 and 2016, he colluded with the Syndicate Bank officials to inter-link fraudulent transactions between three branches and cheat the bank.

“The tainted money earned by the fraudsters was either invested in immovable assets or transferred to various bank accounts through a complex maze of transactions. Bharat Bomb, through his web of fictitious firms, used the funds to acquire Udaipur Entertainment World and for purchasing of land for the development of projects, namely Royal Raj Vilas and Connaught Palace, under this company,” the agency had said.

The ED had also filed chargesheets against 81 accused persons, including Mr. Bomb.