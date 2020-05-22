CBI files charges against eight in Yogesh Gowda murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against eight persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of Yogesh Gowda, a local BJP leader and member of the Dharwad Zilla Panchayat, in Karnataka’s Sapthapura in 2016.

“The victim was murdered due to political reasons. The investigation was concluded by the probe team despite various restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a CBI official said.

Among those arraigned in the charge sheet are Santosh Savadatti, Dinesh M., Sunil K.S., Harshith, Aswath S., Nazeer Ahamad, Shanawaz and Nutan K.S.

The BJP taluka panchayat member was murdered outside his gymnasium on June 15, 2016. The assailants threw chilli powder in his eyes and hacked him to death before fleeing on their two-wheelers.

The CBI took over the probe in September 2019, following a reference from the State government. In September 2016, the local police had chargesheeted six persons, all residents of Dharwad, for their alleged role in the murder.

After taking over the investigation, the CBI arrested eight accused persons. Seven of them are currently in judicial custody while one is out on bail.