CBI files charge sheet in Navy leak case against two commanders

New Delhi

02 November 2021 18:36 IST

The CBI had arrested two retired officers and during searches, the agency recovered ₹2 crore from the residence of one of them.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six people, including two serving Navy commanders and two retired officers, for allegedly leaking confidential commercial information about a submarine refit and upgrade programme to unauthorised persons for illegal gratification.

The agency has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused persons. The Navy is also conducting an internal inquiry into the allegations.

In September, the CBI had arrested five persons, including a serving and two retired Navy officers. It also searched multiple locations in Delhi, Noida, Mumbai and Hyderabad, during which about Rs.2 crore in cash was allegedly seized from the premises of a retired Navy officer.

The serving commanders were posted at the Western Naval Command headquarters. It is alleged that they shared information of administrative and commercial nature with the retired officers, one of whom worked with a Korean company.

Among those arraigned in the CBI chargesheet are the then commander Ajit Kumar Pandey, retired commodore Randeep Singh and retired commander S.J. Singh, who worked for a Korean company, confirmed a CBI official.

As part of the probe, the agency has quizzed several other retired and serving Navy officers who were in touch with the accused persons. Contents of the electronic devices seized during the searches are being examined with the help of experts. Some foreign nationals may also come under the scanner for their suspected role.