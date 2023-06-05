ADVERTISEMENT

CBI files charge sheet in Embraer deal case

June 05, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Among the accused persons named in the First Information Report was defence consultant Vipin Khanna, against whom the proceedings have been dropped after his death

The Hindu Bureau

CBI had registered the case in October 2016, following a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Defence Ministry. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against arms dealer Arvind Khanna, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and businessman Anup Gupta in the alleged Embraer corruption case, an agency official said on Monday.

The agency had registered the case in October 2016, following a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Defence Ministry. It had alleged that a commission of $5.76 million was paid to ensure that Brazilian firm Embraer bagged the deal for sale of three aircraft to the Defence Research and Development Organisation in 2008.

Among the accused persons named in the First Information Report was defence consultant Vipin Khanna, against whom the proceedings have been dropped after his death. The commission was allegedly paid to him through a Singapore-based company, Interdev, in 2009.

The DRDO had bought the aircraft and customised them for installing airborne early-warning and control systems to be used by the Air Force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US