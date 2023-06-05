HamberMenu
CBI files charge sheet in Embraer deal case

Among the accused persons named in the First Information Report was defence consultant Vipin Khanna, against whom the proceedings have been dropped after his death

June 05, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CBI had registered the case in October 2016, following a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Defence Ministry. File

CBI had registered the case in October 2016, following a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Defence Ministry. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against arms dealer Arvind Khanna, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and businessman Anup Gupta in the alleged Embraer corruption case, an agency official said on Monday.

The agency had registered the case in October 2016, following a preliminary inquiry on a reference from the Defence Ministry. It had alleged that a commission of $5.76 million was paid to ensure that Brazilian firm Embraer bagged the deal for sale of three aircraft to the Defence Research and Development Organisation in 2008.

Among the accused persons named in the First Information Report was defence consultant Vipin Khanna, against whom the proceedings have been dropped after his death. The commission was allegedly paid to him through a Singapore-based company, Interdev, in 2009.

The DRDO had bought the aircraft and customised them for installing airborne early-warning and control systems to be used by the Air Force.

